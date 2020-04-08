Search underway for missing 75-year-old Florida woman

article

The Citrus County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help locating 75-year-old Diane Mcinnis.

Deputies say she was last seen on Monday around 10 p.m. She was reported missing on Tuesday.

Diane is believed to have left on foot from her home in the area of W. Finch Ct. in Homosassa, Florida. She is not known to have any symptoms of dementia or Alzheimer's and does not have any major medical conditions.

It is unknown what Diane was last seen wearing or what direction she may have traveled.

"If you any information on Ms. Diane’s whereabouts or believe to have seen her, please contact our office at 352-726-1121. To remain anonymous, contact Citrus County Crime Stoppers at 1-888-ANY-TIPS."