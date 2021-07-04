Search ongoing for suspect who stabbed man in face, Florida deputies say

Deputies in Polk County say they are searching for a violent criminal.

They said that 39-year-old Carmelo Fernandez-Lopez is wanted in connection with a stabbing on Friday in Winter Haven. He allegedly got into a fight with another man and stabbed him in the face.

The man stabbed will survive, the Polk County Sheriff's Office confirmed. They want Fernandez-Lopez off the street.

MORE NEWS: Part of Florida under tropical storm watch as Elsa slows, NHC says

They explained that the suspect already has an active warrant for attempted murder from last year on top of a lengthy criminal history.

Watch FOX 35 Orlando for the latest Central Florida news.