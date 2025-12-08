Plane lands on Interstate 95 in Brevard County, crashes into vehicles: Officials

The Brief A small plane crashed onto southbound Interstate 95 on Monday evening, and collided with at least one vehicle, officials said. Two people were aboard the plane, officials say. Both were not hurt. One person who was inside a vehicle hit by the plane was hurt and taken to the hospital with minor injuries, officials said.



A small plane crashed into the southbound lanes of Interstate 95 in Brevard County on Monday night, right during the evening commute. That plane struck at least one vehicle, sending one person to the hospital, officials said.

The crash happened around 5:45 p.m. on the southbound lanes of I-94, near mile marker 201, in Cocoa, Florida, a spokesperson for Florida Highway Patrol said.

Emergency landing

FHP said the aircraft – a fixed-wing multi-engine aircraft – was attempting to make an emergency landing on the freeway when it collided with a 2023 Toyota Camry. There were two people aboard the plane: the pilot, a 27-year-old man from Orlando, and a passenger, a 27-year-old man from Temple Terrace, officials said.

Neither were hurt in the crash.

A small plane made an emergency landing on Interstate 95 on Monday evening, and crashed into a small vehicle. That driver was taken to the hospital with minor injuries, FHP said. The 2 people aboard the plane were not hurt.

A 57-year-old woman was behind the wheel of her Toyota Camry when she was hit by the plane, FHP said. She was taken to Viera Hospital with what has been described as minor injuries.

What caused the plane to make an emergency landing was not immediately known. FHP said the FAA would investigate the crash.

Second plane crash in Central Florida today

It is the second small plane crash reported in Central Florida on Monday.

Earlier, a small plane landed on a roadway in DeLand, not far from DeLand High School. Two people aboard that plane were hurt and taken to the hospital, officials said. That crash happened around 2 p.m.