More agencies join investigation into troubled Indialantic home after residents speak out

The Brief Multiple agencies, including the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office and the health department, are now working to address dangerous conditions at a home neighbors long called a "house of horrors." Residents say the street is finally peaceful as authorities clean up the property and assist the homeowner. Code enforcement has issued maximum fines, and officials confirm an active public health investigation is underway.



New agencies, including the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office and the county health department, are now involved in addressing conditions at a home neighbors have described as a "house of horrors."

Residents on Atlantic Avenue say the street feels peaceful for the first time in years as authorities intervene.

Local perspective:

A dumpster now sits outside the property, which neighbors say has long been a source of rodents, trash and human waste spilling onto their yards.

Neighbors told FOX 35 they sought help in November after conditions became unbearable. Since the station’s report, they say the response has improved dramatically.

CLICK TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX LOCAL APP

"Because of your story, we now have people helping us," one neighbor said. "The support is what we needed, and we’re getting it now."

Sheriff Wayne Ivey said deputies, victim advocates and local service organizations are working together to clean up the property and stabilize the situation.

"It’s been peaceful for about a week because the homeowner isn’t there right now," one resident said. "I used to have 30 phone calls a day for three days. My phone has not rung since they made arrangements for her."

SIGN-UP FOR FOX 35'S BREAKING NEWS, DAILY NEWS NEWSLETTERS

Brevard County code enforcement says the home has reached the maximum fines allowed for violations relating to unsafe structures, junk vehicles and overgrown property. The Florida Department of Health confirmed it is conducting an active environmental public health investigation but declined to comment further.

Officials say multiple agencies are now coordinating to protect the well-being of residents. FOX 35 will continue to follow developments.