Search continues for missing Osceola County woman

Search crews will be out once again in Osceola County as they are still searching for a missing woman.

Paola Marie Miranda-Rosa was last seen more than a week ago. Her car was found at Wekiwa Springs State Park.

Few clues have come in since then, but deputies do not believe there was foul play.

However, they said that they are still concerned about her well-being.

