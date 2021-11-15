Search continues for hit-and-run driver that killed pedestrian, police say

The hunt is on for a hit-and-run driver in Orlando, authorities say.

The Orlando Police Department said that a car ran a red light and hit a pedestrian more than a week ago. The suspect remains on the loose and a $5,000 reward is being offered.

Police said that the incident happened last Saturday around 1 a.m. at the intersection of Washington St. and Magnolia Ave.

The vehicle is said to have run a red light and fatally struck a pedestrian. The driver did not stop and the victim died at a hospital.

The car involved in the hit-and-run crash has been described by law enforcement as a 2015 black two-door Dodge Challenger with license plate tag B4MSF.

Investigators said that they have checked addresses connected to the plate but had not found the driver.

If you recognize the vehicle, call Crimeline anonymously at 1-800-423-TIPS.

