Arnold Schwarzenegger feels ‘fantastic’ after heart surgery

article

Arnold Schwarzenegger says he is feeling “fantastic” after his recent heart surgery.

The 73-year-old “Terminator” actor and former California governor said on social media Friday that he had a new aortic valve implanted in his heart. He posted a photo of himself with a thumbs up from his hospital bed.

“Thanks to the team at the Cleveland Clinic, I have a new aortic valve to go along with my new pulmonary valve from my last surgery,” he wrote. The actor underwent heart surgery in 2018 to replaced a pulmonary valve that was originally installed in 1997.

Arnold Schwarzenegger on Twitter: "Thanks to the team at the Cleveland Clinic, I have a new aortic valve to go along with my new pulmonary valve from my last surgery. I feel fantastic and have already been walking the streets of Cleveland enjoying yo Expand

Schwarzenegger also posted some photos of himself standing in front of a few monuments in Cleveland.

Arnold Schwarzenegger on Twitter: "Thanks to the team at the Cleveland Clinic, I have a new aortic valve to go along with my new pulmonary valve from my last surgery. I feel fantastic and have already been walking the streets of Cleveland enjoying yo Expand

Advertisement

“I feel fantastic and have already been walking the streets of Cleveland enjoying your amazing statues,” he said.