School supplies, power tools, diapers, gas among new and returning Florida tax holidays, breaks

At a time when gas prices and inflation are upending families' bottom lines, lawmakers included a little something for everyone in Florida’s new state budget – in the form of short-term tax holidays and long-term tax relief.

Some of the tax breaks and holidays are new, while some that have been around for a while are being extended with extra days and incentives.

The state passed the record $112.1 billion budget Monday, ending a legislative session dominated by fierce debates about issues such as education, abortion and immigration.

However, most taxpayers can agree on the measures that save them money while buying everything from disaster preparedness supplies to energy efficient appliances to gas and even diapers.

Florida brings back popular tax holidays

Back-to-School Tax Holiday

The Back-To-School Tax Holiday returns, but this time it's twice as long.

The 14-day event runs from July 25 through August 7, 2022. On the list of tax-free items during that time are clothing, footwear, and backpacks, along with school supplies and learning aids.

Personal computers costing $1,500 or less are also tax-free.

Fort Lauderdale, Marshalls Discount Department Store directory. (Photo by: Jeffrey Greenberg/Education Images/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

RELATED: Florida lawmakers pass $112.1 billion budget to end session

Freedom Week

Freedom Week returns July 1-7, 2022, giving Floridians a chance to experience all the Sunshine State has to offer, without extra financial burden.

Concert, museum, and movie tickets will be tax-free, along with state park admissions and annual passes. The tax holiday applies to purchases made during Freedom Week, but the tickets may be used for events or park visits any time through December 21, 2022.

The tax holiday also applies to sales of boating, camping, fishing, and general outdoor supplies and sports equipment.

Additional short-term tax holidays

Disaster Preparedness Sales Tax Holiday

The Disaster Preparedness Sales Tax Holiday runs from May 28 through June 10.

According to a news release from the Florida Senate President’s Office, tax-free items include flashlights, lanterns, radios, tarps, coolers, batteries, smoke detectors, fire extinguishers, and carbon monoxide detectors.

Home Depot customers walk past hurricane preparation supplies for sale on May 27, 2021 in Doral, Florida. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Generators costing $1,000 or less are also tax-free.

The holiday also includes a number of items related to the safe evacuation of household pets.

Skilled Worker Tools Sales Tax Holiday

New this year is the Skilled Worker Tools Sales Tax Holiday, from September 3-9.

Tax-free items include certain hand and power tools, work boots, safety equipment, shop lights, toolboxes, tool belts, plumbing and electrical equipment, and industry textbooks and code books.

Gas Tax Holiday

Also new in this year's budget is a monthlong Gas Tax Holiday during October, when Florida’s gas tax will drop 25 cents per gallon.

COST COMPARISON: Will an electric vehicle save you money in the long run?

Long-term tax relief measures

Diapers

Starting July 1, baby diapers will be tax-free for one year. Considering new parents spend $3,000 on diapers during a baby’s first year, this could offer significant savings.

Clothing and shoes for babies and toddlers under 5 will also be tax-free for a one-year period, beginning July 1.

Going green

There’s also a one-year tax break on energy efficient appliances.

Energy Star appliances including refrigerator/freezer units under $3,000 and water heaters, washers, or dryers under $1,500 will be tax-free from July 1, 2022 – June 30, 2023.

Purchases of impact-resistant windows, doors, and garage doors will be tax-free for two years, starting July 1.

Mobile homes

Advertisement

The sales tax on mobile homes is permanently reduced from the current 6% to 3%. There’s also a permanent tax exemption for fencing materials on agricultural land and for all trailers used for agricultural purposes.