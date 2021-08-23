School in Lake County directs all sixth-graders to quarantine due to COVID

article

Students at a Lake County charter school have been quarantined over COVID-19 concerns.

After about 90% of the sixth-grade students at Round Lake Charter in Mount Dora were already directed to quarantine, so, the principal decided to keep all of the sixth-grade students at home for remote learning.

Students will access their assignments virtually, via Google Classroom, until Sept. 7.

