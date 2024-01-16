School bus crash shuts down SR-434 in Winter Springs, officials say

Stream FOX 35 News:

Part of State Road 434 in Winter Springs is shut down Tuesday morning after a school bus was involved in a crash, according to the Seminole County Fire Department.

The crash happened near the intersection of East SR-434 and North Moss Road in Winter Springs just after 10 a.m. Both roads are shut down as of Tuesday morning.

The driver of the car involved in the crash was pulled out of the car by medics and was transported to a local hospital. The extent of their injuries is unknown at this time.

No students were on the bus at the time of the crash, a spokesperson for Seminole County Public Schools told FOX 35. The bus driver and bus monitor are being treated at the scene, and will be set to be checked out as a precaution.

This is a developing story.