Teen bicyclist killed in crash involving school bus near Lake Minneola High School: troopers

A teenager riding on a bicycle was killed in a crash involving a school bus near Lake Minneola High School Monday morning, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said the crash happened shortly before 7 a.m. at N Hancock Road and Fox Trail Avenue in Clermont.

The 17-year-old boy from Minneola was rushed to South Lake Hospital where he died of his injuries, FHP said. His identity was not immediately released.

The 78-year-old school bus driver was not transported and remained on scene following the crash. Troopers did not say whether students were on board the bus at the time of the crash.

The circumstances that led to the crash are under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.