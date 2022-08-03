Save the date: Fee-free entry day for U.S National Parks

article

Save the date to receive fee-free entry to all U.S National Parks for National Park Free day.

The National Park Service announces their free entrance days happening throughout the year every December, according to their website. Luckily for national park enthusiasts, the anniversary of "The Great American Doors Act" will be celebrated this Thursday, Aug. 4, on one of the entrance fee-free days. Florida has 11 national sites, including parks, preserves, seashores, monuments, and memorials that qualify for these days.

Here is everything you need to know:

What fees are covered on Free Entrance Days?

Fee-free days waive entrance fees for national parks that normally charge an entrance fee. This fee does not cover amenity or user fees for activities such as camping, boat launches, transportation, or special tours.

What are the dates of Free Entrance Days in 2022?

List of National Parks in Florida

Everglades National Park - Miami, Naples, and Homestead, FL. (Requires entry fee)

Biscayne National Park - Miami, Key Biscayne & Homestead, FL. (Free entry)

Dry Tortugas National Park - Key West, FL. (Requires entry fee)

List of National Preserves in Florida

Big Cypress National Preserve - Ochopee, FL. (Free entry)

Timucuan Ecological & Historic Preserve - Jacksonville, FL. (Free entry)

List of National Seashores in Florida

Gulf Islands National Seashore - Gulf Breeze, FL. (Requires entry fee)

Canaveral National Seashore - Titusville and New Smyrna Beach, FL (Requires entry fee)

List of National Monuments in Florida

Castillo de San Marcos National Monument - St. Augustine, FL. (Requires entry fee)

Fort Matanzas National Monument - St. Augustine, FL. (Free entry)

List of National Memorials in Florida