Record-breaking spring break travel weekend possible at Orlando International Airport

Orlando International Airport says Saturday is expected to be the busiest day for spring break travel this quarter, and if you're heading to the airport, beware: there may not be many parking spots left for you.

Airport officials say nearly 173,000 people are expected to pass through the airport. Spring break 2023 at MCO is only two weeks old and already six passenger traffic records have been broken.

On Saturday, March 11, the airport recorded more than 95,000 departures, breaking the old single day record of about 90,000 set in March of 2019. This past Saturday was the second busiest in airport history with nearly 94,000 departures, while Sunday was the third busiest with slightly less than that.

The overall spring break travel period runs from March 4 to April 18. During that time, airport officials say a whopping 7.3 million passengers are expected to pass through the airport. That's roughly a million more passengers than this time last year.

