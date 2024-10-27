Sarah Boone 'shocked' by murder conviction in boyfriend's suitcase death, lawyer says

While Sarah Boone did not appear to show much emotion after a jury found her guilty of second-degree murder in the death of her boyfriend, Jorge Torres, she was shocked by the verdict, according to her lawyer.

Florida attorney James Owens told reporters outside the courthouse that Boone was "in shock" at the conviction.

"Just shock. She's shocked. She felt like she had a defense…so, she's just in shock," Owens said.

It took a six-member jury less than 90 minutes to make a decision in the case. In addition to the second-degree murder charge, jurors could also have considered lesser charges of manslaughter or culpable negligence, or have found her not guilty.

Torres' family attended the trial. They have not commented on the trial or the verdict.

Boone told law enforcement and jurors at trial that she and Torres were drinking that night and decided to play a game of hide-and-seek. Torres thought it would be "funny" to climb inside of the suitcase, Boone testified. She zipped him inside the suitcase and left him there, despite his pleas that he could not breathe. Two videos recorded by Boone captured Torres' pleas and Boone taunting him. Boone went to bed and found Torres unresponsive the next morning.

It took four years to get to trial. Boone went through eight court-appointed lawyers before a judge ruled that Boone had lost her right to additional counsel. James Owens then decided to represent Boone pro bono.

Boone's sentencing is set for December 2024.

Owens described Boone as a "fighter" and said he expected her to appeal her conviction. He, however, will not represent her in her appeals case, he said.

