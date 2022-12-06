Are you on Santa's Naughty or Nice list? Check for your name here

article

It looks like you won’t have to wait until Christmas morning to find out if you made Santa Claus’ Naughty or Nice list.

This year, you can check for your name ahead of time thanks to the North Pole Government Department of Christmas Affairs. It recently released its 2022 Naughty & Nice list, giving you plenty of time to either improve or diminish your chances of being in the big guy’s good graces come Christmas morning.

"The Department of Christmas Affairs uses the Global Behaviour Tracking Network and data mining technology to determine who will be in good favor come Christmas," the website states.

If your name does appear on the naughty list and you'd like to dispute the result, you can make a request for a review.

"It is extremely important that you notify the Department of Christmas Affairs as soon as you can if you believe your results are incorrect," the website explains. "If possible, get in touch before Christmas Day so that we can make sure your records are updated before Santa’s visit."

Pro tip: Being a really good person between now and Christmas is a fast track alternative to the behavioral review system.

"Good deeds and genuine niceties will be detected by the Department’s Global Behaviour Tracking Network and good vibes will be sent directly to the North Pole Records Centre."

Also, be sure to include all the good deeds you think make you deserving of a nice result.

You can check where you stand on the list HERE.