Is there a fire in Sanford? Why there's so much smoke, ash in Seminole County

Is there a fire in Sanford? If you're smelling burning air outside or seeing ash falling from the sky, you're not alone.

A 940-acre prescribed burn is being conducted on Wednesday in the Seminole State Forest, according to the Florida Forest Service.

The Seminole County Fire Department said this prescribed burn in Lake County is causing smoke and ash in areas near SR-46.

The Seminole County Fire Department told FOX 35 they've been getting calls regarding the prescribed burn, and urge citizens to only call 911 if they see "columns of smoke."