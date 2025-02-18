Sanford Police use local indoor theme park training facility for unique training

The Brief Sanford police have partnered with Decision Tactical, a company that combines entertainment with education to train both civilians and law enforcement in survival and combat situations. The facility features interactive simulations with digital suspects, prop weapons, and real-world scenario training, helping officers refine their skills in a bias-free environment. This training method is cost-effective, eliminating the need for live ammunition while allowing trainers to analyze and correct officer performance in a controlled setting.



Sanford police have partnered with a local company called Decision Tactical to add another element to their training program.

The new facility

Decision Tactical combines entertainment with education to provide civilians with survival and combat tips. With a restaurant and bar indoors, it’s a unique outing for people.

"How would you deal with a crisis situation where there was a home invasion or an active assailant or something of that nature?" Remo Eyal, Decision Tactical Co-Founder, said.

Big picture view:

They also operate as a tactical training facility for law enforcement.

Their motto, "Save Lives. Bridge Divides.," is aimed at teaching law enforcement how to safely and efficiently act while eliminating prejudice.

"We really focus on bias-free policing," Decision Tactical co-founder Remo Eyal said.

In addition to that, Eyal said they also strive to provide an experience that allows civilians to understand what police officers often deal with.

What they're saying:

"The average citizen, they don't get an opportunity to see what an officer encounters on a daily basis," Sanford Police’s Deputy Chief Trekelle Perkins said.

The facility is host to many different rooms and gadgets to simulate real-life situations. Patrons and trainees use prop weapons to navigate areas with interactive screens and obstacles.

Perkins said the versatility of the exercises is crucial in their training.

"They are able to train in an environment that looks similar to what they are—they actually patrol in," he said.

The interactive walls and screens include digital suspects and citizens who may or may not comply with the orders given. From there, the participants must make split-second decisions to complete the simulation.

Beyond the benefits of versatility, Perkins said it also comes as a major financial benefit to the department, as they don’t have to pay for live ammunition.

The digitally monitored weapons track how fast the triggers are pulled, how fast a weapon is pulled, accuracy of shots fired, etc.

"It allows our trainers to actually determine what our officers are doing [incorrectly], and correct that behavior or those mistakes in a sterile environment," he said. "I do believe other agencies can benefit from this type of training."

