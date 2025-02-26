Florida high school student found with 'hit list' of bullies, deputies say: Why no arrest has been made

A 17-year-old high school student in Lake County admitted to writing a "hit list" that was circulating through the school.

Student's 'hit list' consisted of bullies, deputies say

What we know:

A 17-year-old student at Lake Minneola High School was found with a written list of names, which he told authorities consisted of individuals who had bullied him. School officials said they discovered the list last week and immediately notified law enforcement.

According to the Lake County Sheriff’s Office, the student has developmental disabilities and told investigators he had no intention of harming anyone. Officials also confirmed that he had no access to weapons and no history of violent behavior at the school.

Following an investigation, deputies determined there was insufficient probable cause for an arrest, concluding that the student lacked criminal intent and did not fully grasp the seriousness of the situation.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not disclosed the specific consequences the student is facing, as those details are protected under student privacy laws. It is also unclear whether additional measures, such as counseling or ongoing monitoring, have been implemented.

Officials have not provided details about how the list was discovered, whether any students named on it were notified, or if additional security precautions have been taken at the school.

The backstory:

The case stems from ongoing concerns about student safety and school threats. While authorities determined that the student posed no immediate danger, the discovery of the list still raised alarms.

In recent years, schools across the country have faced increased scrutiny over how they handle threats, particularly in cases involving students with disabilities or those who report being bullied. This incident highlights the complexities of balancing school safety with understanding individual student needs.

Big picture view:

This case has sparked discussions about the role of schools and law enforcement in addressing threats while considering students’ cognitive and emotional development.

Many districts follow strict threat assessment protocols, ensuring that incidents are investigated thoroughly. In this case, officials determined that the student did not pose a credible threat, but the response still reflects heightened concerns over school safety.

Advocates for students with disabilities emphasize the need for appropriate interventions rather than punitive measures when cognitive impairments affect behavior. Meanwhile, parents and school officials continue to navigate the balance between protecting students and ensuring fair treatment for those with disabilities.

What they're saying:

The Lake County School District released a statement confirming the student had been removed from campus.

"A student at Lake Minneola High School last week created a list threatening specific classmates and teachers. We conducted a behavioral threat assessment as required by statute and we notified law enforcement. The student is facing consequences. The specifics of those consequences are part of the student record and by statute cannot be made public. But the student has not been back on campus since the incident and has been alternatively placed to a different learning environment."

The Lake County Sheriff’s Office also addressed the decision not to make an arrest.

The school resource deputy confirmed that the student "suffers from multiple cognitive and developmental disabilities," the sheriff's office said. The deputy conducted an interview with the student, and he expressed that he had no intention of harming anyone.

"Additionally, it was verified that the student had no access to weapons and had no prior history of violent behavior. No arrest was made, as there was insufficient probable cause and a determination that the student lacked both criminal intent and the ability to fully understand the gravity of the situation."

What's next:

The student remains in an alternative learning environment, though details of his placement remain confidential. The school district and law enforcement have not announced any further action, but the case underscores ongoing efforts to address both bullying and school safety concerns.

