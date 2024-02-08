Sanford police searching for man who walked out of Walmart with nearly $2,500 worth of jewelry
SANFORD, Fla. - Sanford police are searching for a man who allegedly stole over $2,000 worth of jewelry from Walmart.
According to a post on X, the man forced open the jewelry case inside the Sanford Walmart.
He stole several boxes of jewelry valued at $2,475.48 during the act.
He left the store in a White BMW SUV.
Anyone who recognizes the man or the car is asked to call the Sanford Police Department.