Expand / Collapse search

Sanford police searching for man who walked out of Walmart with nearly $2,500 worth of jewelry

By Kiah Armstrong
Published 
Sanford
FOX 35 Orlando

SANFORD, Fla. - Sanford police are searching for a man who allegedly stole over $2,000 worth of jewelry from Walmart. 

According to a post on X, the man forced open the jewelry case inside the Sanford Walmart. 

He stole several boxes of jewelry valued at $2,475.48 during the act. 

Image 1 of 2

Credit: Sanford Police Department

He left the store in a White BMW SUV.

Anyone who recognizes the man or the car is asked to call the Sanford Police Department. 