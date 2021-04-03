Sanford police search for missing autistic teen who ran away from home

article

A 14-year-old boy is missing after Sanford police say he ran away from home.

Police are looking for Jahleel Greenwade. They say he ran away from his home on Academy Avenue after an argument with family members on Saturday night.

His family said Jahleel is autistic.

Officials say he was last seen on Airport Boulevard, in the area of 18th Street, possibly heading to the Goldsboro area.

Anyone who might have seen Jahleel is asked to call the Sanford Police Department.