Sanford Police: Man who escaped from custody recaptured

By FOX 35 News Staff
Published 
Updated 2 hours ago
Sanford
SANFORD, Fla. - The Sanford Police Department said on Friday that they have recaptured a man that escaped from their custody.

"Cedilla was located without further incident and has been transported to John E. Polk Correctional Facility," the department tweeted in an update. 

The man, identified as Salvador Cedilla, escaped at 1:54 p.m. in the area of Lake Mary Boulevard and Mellonville Avenue. 

