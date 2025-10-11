Sanford Police investigate late Friday shooting, spokesman says
SANFORD, Fla. - Police in Sanford responded to a shooting Friday night in which more than one victim were transported to a hospital, according to a spokesman.
In an e-mail to FOX 35, the Sanford Police spokesman confirmed that officers responded to the area of West 14th Street and South Oleander Avenue late Friday where a shooting had taken place.
The injured victims were transported but there was no further information as to their conditions.
According to the police spokesman, this remains an active investigation.