Sanford Police investigate late Friday shooting, spokesman says

Published  October 11, 2025 12:32pm EDT
SANFORD, Fla. - Police in Sanford responded to a shooting Friday night in which more than one victim were transported to a hospital, according to a spokesman. 

In an e-mail to FOX 35, the Sanford Police spokesman confirmed that officers responded to the area of West 14th Street and South Oleander Avenue late Friday where a shooting had taken place.  

The injured victims were transported but there was  no further information as to their conditions.

According to the police  spokesman, this remains an active investigation.

