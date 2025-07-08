Sanford police continue search for missing man with mental health diagnosis

The Brief Investigators are searching for a man who went missing on July 5 in Sanford. Eric Blood is considered endangered due to a mental health diagnosis, detectives say. Anyone with information on Blood's location is asked to call the Sanford Police Department at (407) 688-5070.



The Sanford Police Department is continuing its search for a missing and endangered man with a mental health diagnosis.

Where is Eric Blood?

What we know:

The Sanford Police Department says Eric Blood was last seen on July 5 in the area of Persimmon Avenue walking towards First Street. Officials say Blood left the area in an unknown direction and has not been seen or heard from since.

CLICK TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX LOCAL APP

Blood's clothing at the time he was last seen is unknown, but his hair is shaved on the sides, and he has a ponytail.

Eric Blood was last seen on July 5 in Sanford. (Credit: Sanford Police Department)

Blood is considered endangered due to a mental health diagnosis, detectives say.

SIGN-UP FOR FOX 35'S BREAKING NEWS, DAILY NEWS NEWSLETTERS

What you can do:

Anyone with information on Blood's location is asked to call the Sanford Police Department at (407) 688-5070.