Sanford nonprofit spreads Christmas cheer – and food – for those in need: 'It gives me strength'

It was a celebration of love, hope and the meaning of the season on Christmas Day.

On Monday, nonprofit organization The Picnic Project put together a Christmas lunch for people in need in Sanford. The Picnic Project was established in 2009 with the goal to build food security through grocery assistance and community meals, according to its website.

"We gave gifts, a lot of smiles, and a lot of happiness today," organizer Vivian Strawberry told FOX 35.

Dozens of people and children attended the lunch and gift distribution on Monday.

Photo: Mark Thompson

"I appreciate it. It gives me strength to be a stronger woman for these kids," said Brookes, a mom of seven struggling to make ends meet.

There were plenty of fix-ins and sweet treats to go around.

"I've been homeless for two years, so I try to go to places to feed my kids," Brookes said.

Photo: Mark Thompson

Now, Brookes and her family will have presents and food that'll last them the next few days.

Even Santa and Mrs. Claus were on hand to spread Christmas cheer.

"This is Christmas, this is the season," Strawberry said.