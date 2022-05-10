Sanford mosque shooting: Man indicted on first-degree murder charge in killing of maintenance worker

The man accused of shooting and killing a maintenance worker at an Islamic center in Florida was formally charged with first-degree murder and other charges in the man's death.

Ahmed Raslan, 38, was indicted on charges of first-degree premeditated murder, burglary of a structure with battery, and grand theft, the State Attorney's Office said Tuesday.

Raslan allegedly shot and killed Mahmood Kouther Abdullatif Al Taee, 59, outside of the Husseini Islamic Center on March 24 in Sanford, then stole the man's van before he was eventually caught and shot by deputies in Indian River County. Raslan was hospitalized and released in April, and then transferred to Seminole County Jail.

Seminole County Sheriff Dennis Lemma said previously that Raslan targeted the mosque, believing that it was connected to former Roman dictator Julias Caesar, and that he was protecting the "bloodline of Caesar."

"Clearly this location was targeted, but it was not targeted based on being a mosque," he said.

The president of the Husseini Islamic Center told FOX 35 that Al Taee was the "heart of soul of this mosque" and that he would be missed.

Advertisement

A trial date has not yet been scheduled.