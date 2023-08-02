Sanford man arrested for shooting man in back, killing him: Deputies

article

A Sanford man was arrested for his connection to a fatal November 2022 shooting that left another man dead inside his apartment, deputies said.

Kadeem Omar Fisher, 31, was arrested for first-degree premeditated murder after he allegedly chased 33-year-old Phillip Michael McCrimmon Martin up an apartment stairwell before shooting and killing him.

Deputies said they responded to the 200 block of Petunia Terrace in the Vista Haven apartments around 8:10 p.m. on November 22, 2022,, after residents reported hearing gunshots.

SANFORD NEWS:

When they arrived, deputies saw several shell casings and blood in the breezeway. Blood was also found on an apartment door that was locked.

Deputies forced themselves into the door and found Martin dead inside.

They later discovered that Fisher chased Martin up the stairs and shot him several times in the back before Martin made it back to his apartment where he died.

Fisher is being held at the John E. Polk Correctional Facility without bond.