Sanford woman threw pot of boiling water on sister's boyfriend while he slept: Deputies

article

A Sanford woman was arrested after she allegedly threw a pot of boiling water on her sister's boyfriend while he slept, according to deputies.

Iyonn'a Spates was arrested Friday afternoon after she reportedly threw boiling water on her sister's boyfriend leaving him with visible blisters and burns on his body.

Spates' sister told deputies she bought her boyfriend to the home to help with an upcoming move and observed Spates' boiling a pot of water and believed she was cooking.

READ: FL police reportedly shoot, kill Orlando man • FL man electrocuted at home • FL driver crashes into house

When the sister walked towards the laundry room, she heard screaming coming from her bedroom and saw Spates holding an empty pot, an arrest affidavit shows.

Both women began to fight and Spates' said "he has to go" before retreating back to the kitchen area.

When deputies arrived at the home they saw the woman's boyfriend with "severe burns from the neck down" along with blisters forming along his body.

Both the sister and her boyfriend told deputies they don't know why Spates' poured hot water on him, arrest records state.

Spates was arrested on one count of aggravated battery causing bodily harm and battery.