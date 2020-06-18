San Francisco authorities capture mountain lion in Mission Bay neighborhood

San Francisco police were able to safely capture a mountain lion early Thursday morning wandering around the Mission Bay neighborhood.

The big cat was spotted about 5:30 a.m. at 3rd and Channel streets by a police officer and then ultimately contained an hour later near the Oracle Arena, police said.

Authorities transferred the mountain lion into the care of the California Department of Fish and Wildlife.

This is likely the same mountain lion cub, which had been seen roaming throughout The City earlier this week.

On Wednesday, a cub was spotted in the East Cut-Rincon Hill area of downtown and on Tuesday, a mountain lion was seen on Market Street near Front Street.