Saharan Dust: Track the particles moving across the Atlantic toward Florida

A plume of Saharan dust moving off the coast of Africa is now making its way to Florida.

The Saharan Air Layer or SAL typically makes its way 4,000 miles across the Atlantic and into the United States during this time of the year.

An animated iFrame shows the dust moving across the Atlantic in real-time. The iFrame shows the denser particles moving off the western coast of Africa as the lighter, more transparent dust floats across the Atlantic.

The dust is known to influence air quality in Florida and also contributes to stunning sunrises and sunset colors.

The dust originates from the Saharan Desert and provides nutrients and minerals to the coral reefs in the Florida Keys.