Florida woman, 91, beaten and sexually battered, sheriff says

Stream FOX 35 News

A 91-year-old Marion County woman was awakened around midnight on Sunday to find an intruder in her Reddick home, the Marion County Sheriff's Office said.

The intruder subjected her to a violent beating and sexual assault, according to investigators.

According to the Marion County Sheriff's Office, detectives are diligently working to identify a suspect in this case and process the evidence. In the wake of this violent crime, authorities urge the community to take steps to protect senior citizens and vulnerable residents.

Those who know individuals living alone are encouraged to ensure their doors are locked, assist with installing security cameras, and check in on them regularly.

MORE HEADLINES:

"Let's come together to keep our community safe and bring this individual to justice. And to the person responsible — turn yourself in," said Marion County Sheriff Billy Woods in a social media post. "We will identify you, and we will find you."

Residents of Reddick are asked to report any suspicious activity or unusual occurrences captured on their security cameras. Information can be reported by calling 352-732-9111.