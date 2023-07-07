Saharan dust: Here's when it arrives in Florida

The Saharan Air Layer or "SAL" is making its way to Florida and could be here late this weekend and early next week.

During this time of year, it is pretty common to see Saharan dust make its way off the west coast of Africa and move more than 4,000 miles across the Atlantic to make it to the United States.

Image 1 of 3 ▼

The dust has the potential to influence local air quality and make for beautiful sunrise and sunset colors.

As the Saharan dust arrives in Central Florida, it could help to drop rain chances slightly early next week. Another perk – the tropics are usually quiet when SAL is present because the dry air hinders cyclone development and organization.