Expand / Collapse search

Florida woman sues SeaWorld after person tumbles down after her in water slide: lawsuit

By Dani Medina
Updated  June 17, 2024 3:19pm EDT
SeaWorld Orlando
FOX 35 Orlando

Woman injured at Typhoon Lagoon: lawsuit

A woman is suing Disney after she said she lost consciousness and suffered a brain injury while on a waterslide at Typhoon Lagoon, according to a lawsuit. She said no lifeguards were on duty and the theme park failed to warn her about the dangers of the ride.

ORLANDO, Fla. - A woman is suing SeaWorld after she claims she was injured on a water slide at Aquatica last year. 

According to documents filed in Orange County last week, Melissa Velazquez went down a water slide and before she could get up to exit the slide, another adult went down and "violently collided" into her. That happened on June 23, 2023, according to the lawsuit. 

The Vero Beach resident said the theme park was negligent because there were no lifeguards or employees near the slide at the time of the incident, the lawsuit said. 

Woman sues Disney World after losing consciousness, brain injury on Typhoon Lagoon slide: lawsuit 

She said she was physically, emotionally and mentally injured as a result of the incident, according to the court documents. 

Velazquez is seeking damages greater than $50,000 and a trial by jury. 

FOX 35 reached out to SeaWorld Orlando for comment, but hasn't heard back yet. 