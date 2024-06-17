Florida woman sues SeaWorld after person tumbles down after her in water slide: lawsuit

A woman is suing SeaWorld after she claims she was injured on a water slide at Aquatica last year.

According to documents filed in Orange County last week, Melissa Velazquez went down a water slide and before she could get up to exit the slide, another adult went down and "violently collided" into her. That happened on June 23, 2023, according to the lawsuit.

The Vero Beach resident said the theme park was negligent because there were no lifeguards or employees near the slide at the time of the incident, the lawsuit said.

She said she was physically, emotionally and mentally injured as a result of the incident, according to the court documents.

Velazquez is seeking damages greater than $50,000 and a trial by jury.

FOX 35 reached out to SeaWorld Orlando for comment, but hasn't heard back yet.