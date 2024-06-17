Polk County man accused of using 15-year-old to lure 10-year-old for sex

article

A 27-year-old man has found himself behind bars after he allegedly sparked an online relationship with a 15-year-old and used them to lure a 10-year-old to have sex with them, according to police.

Jason Figueroa was charged with nine felonies related to luring a child and child pornography, according to the Lakeland Police Department.

In May, Lakeland officers were alerted by the Asheboro Police Department in North Carolina about a suspect, identified as Figueroa, who was allegedly communicating with a 15-year-old on the social media platform Discord. Figueroa lives in Lakeland, and the teenager lives in Asheboro, police said.

"The two began exchanging explicit photographs and videos," police said. "During their conversations, Figueroa was told the Victim’s age, which did not discourage him."

Figueroa and the teenager did not meet in person, but the 27-year-old offered to pick the teen up from school, police said. Figueroa also allegedly asked the 15-year-old to "find a 10-year-old child for them to have sex with," police said.

Figueroa was arrested on June 11.

"We encourage parents to remain vigilant in monitoring their child’s online activity," the Lakeland Police Department wrote on Facebook. "Be nosey; check their phones, computers and gaming consoles for any persons who might take advantage of them."