2 killed in single-car crash on Ocoee Apopka Road

Published  June 16, 2024
Orange County
OCOEE, Fla. - Two people were killed after their vehicle crashed into a tree and a brick wall early Saturday morning in Orange County, according to Ocoee Police.

Investigators said the crash occurred around 3 a.m. at the intersection of Ocoee Apopka Road and Summershade Drive, near Forest Brooke Estates. A 22-year-old female driver and a 30-year-old male passenger were in the vehicle, police said.

The road was closed for several hours, and the severely damaged sedan was towed away. 

The names of the deceased were not immediately released. The crash remains under investigation.