S.R. 408 reopens after double fatal pedestrian crash in Orlando

A stretch of State Road 408 in Orlando was shut down after police say two pedestrians were killed overnight.

This reportedly happened at the Semoran Blvd. toll plaza early Friday. All lanes have since reopened.

"State Road 408 is completely closed eastbound at the Conway Road exit. State Road 408 westbound Sunpass lanes are closed at the Semoran Blvd. toll plaza," Orlando police said.

The details of the crash are still under investigation. Check back for details.

