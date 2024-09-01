RV fire breaks out in Ocala, officials say
OCALA, Fla. - Marion County firefighters responded to an RV fire in Ocala on Sunday morning.
The Marion County Fire Rescue responded to the 5200 block of SE 26th Ave. just after 8:30 a.m. and found an RV "fully involved in flames" after a neighbor had called 911 to report that the house across the street was on fire.
The fire was deemed under control just after 9 a.m.
No injuries were reported.
The cause and origin of the fire are still under investigation.
This is a developing story.
Marion County firefighters responded to an RV fire in Ocala on Sept. 1, 2024. (Photo: Marion County Fire Rescue)
