RV fire breaks out in Ocala, officials say

Published  September 1, 2024 11:45am EDT
Ocala
OCALA, Fla. - Marion County firefighters responded to an RV fire in Ocala on Sunday morning. 

The Marion County Fire Rescue responded to the 5200 block of SE 26th Ave. just after 8:30 a.m. and found an RV "fully involved in flames" after a neighbor had called 911 to report that the house across the street was on fire. 

The fire was deemed under control just after 9 a.m. 

No injuries were reported. 

The cause and origin of the fire are still under investigation. 

This is a developing story. 

Marion County firefighters responded to an RV fire in Ocala on Sept. 1, 2024. (Photo: Marion County Fire Rescue)

