RV fire breaks out in Ocala, officials say

Marion County firefighters responded to an RV fire in Ocala on Sunday morning.

The Marion County Fire Rescue responded to the 5200 block of SE 26th Ave. just after 8:30 a.m. and found an RV "fully involved in flames" after a neighbor had called 911 to report that the house across the street was on fire.

The fire was deemed under control just after 9 a.m.

No injuries were reported.

The cause and origin of the fire are still under investigation.

This is a developing story.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Marion County firefighters responded to an RV fire in Ocala on Sept. 1, 2024. (Photo: Marion County Fire Rescue)

