Runners compete in 31st Walt Disney World Marathon: 'I can't believe I just won'

It was a race through the "Happiest Place on Earth."

Thousands of runners braved the cold – and even some rain – at Walt Disney World for the 31st annual Disney Marathon.

For the female winner, Stephanie Muscat, this marathon was her first.

"I'm in shock, I'm in absolute shock," she said, "I can't believe I just won. I had no idea that was even possible!"

The fastest man and overall winner was Brazilian Vanilson Neves. It was his second time winning the race.

People of all abilities were able to compete. Brian Siemann and Heather Sealover were the top wheelchair athletes.

"This is my eighth time winning the marathon, and it's exciting!" Siemann said.

"I always have a good time when I come down to these races," Sealover said. "They're more unique than any of the other traditional races."

Disney said this year the race paid homage to their centennial celebration, with special entertainment and character meet-and-greets. The marathon was the climax of a series of races that started on Thursday with a 5K race, and continued with a 10K race Friday, plus a half-marathon on Saturday.

Many runners tried to earn special medals by completing all four of the races, which is called the Dopey Challenge. Among the athletes were 52 so-called "perfect runners." Those were the hearty souls who had competed in every one of Disney's marathons.

And of course, it wouldn't be Disney if many runners didn't get the chance to compete in costume.

"The crowds are good, the crowds are incredible, but when you're running up Main Street, through Animal Kingdom, all around, it's just, it's unbelievable," said Kris Addy, a costumed runner from England.

"This is my first marathon," said Brynn Woll, a runner from Wisconsin. "My sister has done one here before and she said if there's a race you're gonna do, you have to come do Disney, and it did not disappoint."

The marathon also had a unique charity aspect.

As the runners went, they built up body heat and a lot of them stripped off some of the clothes they were wearing, like hats, T-shirts, and sweatshirts. Disney staff collects all those clothes after the marathon and then donates them to local charities.