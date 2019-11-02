Runner dies at Disney Wine & Dine Half Marathon

article

Walt Disney World confirmed that a person died Friday morning while running in the Disney Wine & Dine Half Marathon Weekend.

It happened Friday morning, during the Disney Fall Feast 5K at Epcot.

Walt Disney World Resort spokesperson Andrea Finger released a statement saying, "We are deeply saddened by this heartbreaking loss, and our thoughts and sympathies remain with the runner's family and loved ones throughout this difficult time."

The half marathon weekend continues Saturday with the Disney Wine & Dine 10K and the Disney Wine & Dine Half Marathon on Sunday.