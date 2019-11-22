Rubio denies Secretary of State rumors

article

U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., denied rumors Thursday he would leave office early to become secretary of state, after media reports that Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is looking to run for a Kansas seat in the Senate.

Responding to questions from Spectrum News in Washington, D.C., Rubio said he intends to complete his current term, which runs until January 2023.

“I intend fully to serve my full term here,” said Rubio, a former state House speaker who has been in the U.S Senate since 2011. “And if I don’t, it would be because of some unforeseen personal circumstance or something that no one can foresee now, but it won’t be because some other job like that. I’m not going to be the secretary of state at any time in the near future.” Rubio said he hasn’t been approached about joining the Trump administration. “Somebody keeps promulgating that rumor, probably for their own interests,” Rubio said.

