Royal Family releases new portrait of the Queen with all 3 heirs to the throne to mark new decade

Four generations of the British Royal Family gathered in late December to support The Royal British Legion’s “Together at Christmas” initiative, and while they were at it, the Queen posed for an official portrait with the next three heirs to the throne.

The official portrait shows the Prince of Wales, the Duke of Cambridge and Prince George standing beside the Queen at Buckingham Palace, and it is only the second official portrait to include all four generations of royals.

Though other photos from the Dec. 20 charity event were previously released by the Royal Family, the official portrait was not published until now.

The Royal Family shared the portrait on its Instagram page, captioning it, “A new portrait of The Queen and The Prince of Wales, The Duke of Cambridge and Prince George has been released to mark the start of a new decade.”

The portrait was snapped by Ranald Mackechnie, who also took the first official portrait featuring the Queen, Prince Charles, Prince William and Prince George together to mark the Queen’s 90th birthday in 2016.

As part of the Royal British Legion’s “Together at Christmas” initiative, all four generations of the Royal Family made Christmas pudding together at Buckingham Palace. The four generations were symbolic of all those represented by the Legion, from the children of service personnel to WWII veterans.

This story was reported from Los Angeles.