Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis reacts to Donald Trump guilty verdict in New York case

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis reacted Thursday to the guilty verdict against former president Donald Trump in his New York hush money trial.

"Today’s verdict represents the culmination of a legal process that has been bent to the political will of the actors involved: a leftist prosecutor, a partisan judge and a jury reflective of one of the most liberal enclaves in America—all in an effort to "get" Donald Trump," DeSantis said in a lengthy post on X, formerly Twitter.

A jury found Trump guilty Thursday on 34 counts related to alleged falsifying of business records related to his Trump Organization, including widely-reported payments to adult entertainer Stormy Daniels over an alleged affair. Trump has denied an affair ever took place.

"It is often said that no one is above the law, but it is also true that no one is below the law. If the defendant were not Donald Trump, this case would never have been brought, the judge would have never issued similar rulings, and the jury would have never returned a guilty verdict," DeSantis said.

Following the verdict, Trump addressed reporters stationed at the courthouse.

"This was a disgrace. This was a rigged trial. This was a rigged disgraceful trial," he said, before walking out of the courthouse.