Rolex 24 race recap: Meyer Shank Racing claims top spot

Roaring race cars competed on the track at Daytona International Speedway over the weekend for the 60th Anniversary of the Rolex 24.

After 761 laps in 24 hours, Meyer Shank Racing came in first, delivering a back-to-back victory for Acura.

More than 230 drivers representing 61 cars competed in the race, making it the largest since 2014.

Drivers were also competing against a Freeze Warning with temperatures in the 30s.

