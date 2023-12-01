Brevard County therapist accused of directing child with autism to shower in front of him, deputies say

Stream FOX 35 News Live

A therapist in Rockledge was arrested for allegedly directing a 10-year-old child with autism to shower in front of him, deputies said.

Brevard County-certified behavioral analyst Anthony Fischetti was arrested for one count of lewd and lascivious conduct on Thursday, Brevard County Sheriff Ivey said during a press conference.

He is accused of manipulating a young child with autism – who is now in high school – to undress and shower in front of him on multiple occasions.

The incidents happened when the teen was 10 years old, according to Sheriff Ivey.

The child was taken to Fischetti for the purpose of applied behavioral analysis with the primary goal of improving the child's social skills through principles of learning.

Fischetti allegedly claimed he had the child shower in front of him to help him with his hygiene skills. Issues related to the child's hygiene were never discussed between the parents and Fischetti.

He was booked into the Brevard County Jail.