Rockledge Police: Possible illegal firearm manufacturing, hazardous materials investigation at home

The Brief The Brevard County bomb squad and the Brevard County hazardous materials teams are conducting an investigation at a home in Rockledge. Rockledge Police said it was investigating possible illegal firearm manufacturing and hazardous materials inside a home on Pennsylvania Avenue.



Florida authorities are investigating a home in Rockledge related to possible illegal firearm manufacturing and hazardous materials, according to the City of Rockledge and the Rockledge Police Department.

This is focused around a home on Pennsylvania Avenue, the city said in a Facebook post. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, Brevard County Bomb Squad, and Brevard County Fire Rescue's HazMat teams are assisting with the investigation.

No other details were immediately released.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ A general view of the investigation happening at a home on Pennsylvania Avenue in Rockledge, Florida.