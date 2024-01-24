Florida 10-year-old superfan cheers UCF men's basketball to victory with epic dance moves

Callan Coleman returned to Addition Financial Arena to cheer on the UCF men's basketball squad Tuesday against West Virginia.

The Knights won the game 72 to 59.

Coleman was also a winner. He won a dance-off on the stadium big board as fans booed anyone who wasn't him on screen. They wanted to see more of Coleman.

Coleman said it was his goal to be on the big board again Tuesday after he was featured on screen the last game he attended. He said getting on the big board is a special accomplishment.

"It means to me greatness, kindness and fierceful," Coleman said.

Coleman went viral after the home game Jan. 13 against BYU. Cameras cut to him five times in a row in the second half.

"It could be like one of the greatest records you could ever have," Coleman said to FOX 35 News in an interview last week.

Coleman was so popular after going viral and appearing on Good Day Orlando that FOX 35 followed Coleman for part of Tuesday's game.

"We’ll see what the Knights can do right now," Coleman said after breaking out in impromptu play by play.

Coleman dreams of playing football for the Knights like his cousin, Rory Coleman, who played two seasons. His mother graduated from UCF, and Callan has identified as a UCF superfan since birth.

The 10-year-old wants to become a sportscaster when he grows up. He said he will always belong to the black and gold.