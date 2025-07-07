Robin Severance-Lopez OK'd to post bond, be released from jail

The Brief Robin Severance-Lopez has been approved to bond out of jail following her arrest related to an alleged illegal gambling operation. Severance-Lopez's attorney confirmed her pending release to FOX 35. The judge issued the ruling on Monday, according to the Clerk of Court's website. Robin Lopez was arrested on a federal charge of conspiracy to invest proceeds from racketeering. Marcos Lopez has been charged with conspiracy to commit racketeering and racketeering, allegedly tied to an illegal gambling house. Severance-Lopez is the estranged wife of Marcos Lopez.



Robin Severance-Lopez, the estranged wife of suspended Osceola County Sheriff Marcos Lopez, has been cleared to post bond and be released from jail, following her arrest related to an alleged illegal gambling operation that generated millions of dollars over the years.

Lopez's attorney confirmed to FOX 35 on Monday that she could be released as early as Monday or Tuesday, depending on when the judge's order makes it to the jail.

Robin was initially granted a $400,000 bond, of which she would pay roughly 10% – or $40,000 — to a bail bondsman. However, the state requested at her first appearance that she prove the sourcing of the $400,000 to the court to ensure that all the funds were "clean," or not tied to the allegations against her.

During a bond hearing last week, there were questions about $20,000 in funding. On Monday, a judge removed a portion of the bond requirement, clearing Lopez to be released from jail on bond, according to a note on the Lake County Clerk of Court's website.

Robin Lopez is appearing in court on Thursday.

Robin Lopez was arrested on June 23 and charged with conspiracy to invest proceeds from racketeering. She is currently being held in the Lake County Jail on a $400,000 bond. Her arrest came weeks after Marcos Lopez was arrested on federal charges of conspiracy to commit racketeering and racketeering.

Who is Robin Severance-Lopez?

A spokesperson for OCSO confirmed to FOX 35 that Robin Severance-Lopez was a former employee of the agency. However, that spokesperson was unable to provide details such as her title with the agency nor how long she worked for the sheriff's office. FOX 35 was deferred to OCSO's Human Resources department.

It's not immediately clear when she started with OCSO, though her name appears in some court records as early as 2003, as reviewed by FOX 35 staff.

Marcos Lopez and Robin Lopez

Are they still married?

Online records show that Robin Lopez and Marcos Lopez were married in 2007 in St. Cloud. Robin Lopez filed for divorce on Sept. 11, 2023 in Brevard County Court. At the last check, it appeared that the matter was still working through the court system. A hearing was last held in April, online records show.

What is her alleged role in the gambling operation?

During a bond hearing on Sept. 24, 2025, the prosecution shared details on Robin Lopez's alleged role and connection to the alleged gambling house at the center of the investigation.

"She helped to facilitate the movement of illicit money and receipt of illicit payments from other co-conspirators to Lopez, which is believed to have reached to be at least $600- to $700,000," said Assistant State Attorney Colleen Monroe.

"The evidence against her, Your Honor, is compelling and in large part, irrefutable," she said, noting that the state has evidence including witness testimony, bank records, text messages and emails.

The state alleged that even though Marcos and Robin Lopez are separated, Robin was allegedly trying to help come up with the $1 million bail for Marcos Lopez.

"The reality of that is that they have a child together, and they are co-parents," said Robin's defense attorney. "Ms. Severance Lopez is not a co-conspirator. She is a co-parent. Of course, she doesn't want the father of her child to remain in jail."