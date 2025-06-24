Who is Robin Lopez? Wife of Osceola County Sheriff Marcos Lopez charged in illegal gambling house case

The Brief Robin Severance-Lopez and Marcos Lopez were married in 2007, records show. She filed for divorce in 2023, though the case is still going through the legal system. She was arrested on a federal charge of conspiracy to invest proceeds from racketeering. Marcos Lopez has been charged with conspiracy to commit racketeering and racketeering, allegedly tied to an illegal gambling house. A judge set her bond at $400,000.



A former Osceola County deputy – and the estranged wife of suspended Sheriff Marcos Lopez – has been arrested, accused of helping move money related to an illegal gambling operation that her husband and four others were allegedly involved with.

Robin Severance-Lopez was arrested on Monday and charged with conspiracy to invest proceeds from racketeering. Her arrest comes weeks after Marcos Lopez was arrested on federal charges of conspiracy to commit racketeering and racketeering.

Who is Robin Severance-Lopez?

Robin Severance-Lopez was once a deputy with the Osceola County Sheriff's Office, the same agency that her then-husband, Marcos Lopez, would eventually lead.

It's not immediately clear when she started with OCSO, though her name appears in some court records as early as 2003, as reviewed by FOX 35 staff.

A spokesperson for OCSO confirmed to FOX 35 that Robin Severance-Lopez was a former employee of the agency. However, that spokesperson was unable to provide details such as her title with the agency nor how long she worked for the sheriff's office. FOX 35 was deferred to OCSO's Human Resources department.

Are they still married?

Online records show that Robin Lopez and Marcos Lopez were married in 2007 in St. Cloud. Robin filed for divorce on Sept. 11, 2023 in Brevard County Court. At last check, it appeared that the matter was still working through the court system. A hearing was last held in April, online records show.

What is her alleged role in the gambling operation?

During a bond hearing on Sept. 24, 2025, the prosecution shared details on Robin Severance-Lopez's alleged role and connection to the alleged gambling house at the center of the investigation.

"She helped to facilitate the movement of illicit money and receipt of illicit payments from other co-conspirators to Lopez, which is believed to have reached to be at least $600- to $700,000," said Assistant State Attorney Colleen Monroe.

"The evidence against her, Your Honor, is compelling and in large part, irrefutable," she said, noting that the state has evidence including witness testimony, bank records, text messages, and emails.

The state alleged that even though the Lopez's are separated, Robin was allegedly trying to help come up with the $1 million bail for Marcos Lopez.

"The reality of that is that they have a child together and they are co-parents. Ms. Severance Lopez is not a co-conspirator. She is a co parent. Of course, she doesn't want the father of her child to remain in jail," said Robin's defense attorney.

The judge ultimately issued a $400,000 bond. If posted, it would require Robin to give up her passport, wear a GPS monitor, and to have no contact in anyway with her husband.