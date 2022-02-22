Robert Hayes trial: Jury deliberations begin for accused serial killer

article

The jury in the trial for an accused serial killer began deliberations on Tuesday.

Robert Hayes is accused of killing at least four women, including three in Volusia County, in 2005 and 2006.

The defense says Hayes is not guilty, because there's no evidence he had a gun at the time of the murders.

"Showing that Mr. Hayes had possession of a firearm in his hand when each of these ladies were shot…there is no evidence to that."

However, the prosecution asks the jury to find him guilty based on evidence, like DNA found on the victims.

"And they can't be accidental. You can't have accidental DNA, you can't have an accident where it's 3 or 4 people are killed. It doesn't make sense."

Hayes was arrested in Palm Beach County after being on the run for more than a decade.

