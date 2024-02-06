Rip currents, high tides prompt beach closures in Volusia County

Beach closures were in effect across parts of Volusia County on Tuesday due to elevated tides and rip currents posing substantial risks.

Conditions were far from welcoming, with 40 mph winds from the north and substantial breaking waves reaching up to 11 to 12 feet. Officials advise against beach activities because the towering waves increase the likelihood of people being swept away in the surf.

The National Weather Service has designated this week as Severe Weather Awareness Week, particularly emphasizing the risk of rip currents due to powerful winds.

A high surf advisory remains in effect until Thursday morning, and while winds are expected to diminish in the next 36 to 48 hours, the potential for coastal erosion and flooding persists.