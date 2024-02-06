Battle to preserve Split Oak Forest unfolds in Orange County

A contentious dispute is brewing in Orange County as a developer seeks approval to construct a road through the cherished Split Oak Forest, a wilderness park. The proposal has sparked fervent opposition from local residents who vehemently oppose the toll road project.

At a recent Board of Commissioners meeting, dozens of protesters gathered to express their concerns, demanding that the commissioners intervene to halt the development that threatens the Split Oak Forest.

County Commissioner Nicole Wilson, during a spirited discussion on the matter, urged her fellow commissioners to stand firm in protecting the forest. Wilson questioned the purpose of the meeting, emphasizing the need to adhere to the directives outlined in the county's charter. She asserted that building a toll road through the Split Oak Forest contradicts the people's will.

"We need to continue to support what was voted on and put in," Commissioner Wilson declared.

Advocates, including Valerie Anderson from the Friends of Split Oak Forest, have worked tirelessly to safeguard the forest for years. Anderson expressed hope that the board would uphold the charter amendment and defend the rights of Orange County citizens.

In 2019, the Central Florida Expressway Authority (CFXWay) proposed a 1.3-mile expressway that would cut through the Split Oak Forest, directly impacting 60 acres. However, the project encountered a significant obstacle when 86% of Orange County voters approved measures to protect the forest from development in 2020.

Despite Orange County's commitment to preserving the forest, Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings revealed that Osceola County leaders have indicated their support for the extension on their side of the forest.

"No part of the expressway is going into Orange County," Mayor Demings said. "The land which Orange County has specific jurisdiction over is not in question in this case."

While no vote occurred during the recent meeting, the county pledged to continue engaging in discussions while adhering to the charter, which mandates protection for the forest. However, Osceola County leaders have challenged the legality of the charter amendment, adding another layer of complexity to the issue.

A hearing between the two counties on this matter is scheduled for Feb. 19, promising further deliberation on the fate of the Split Oak Forest.